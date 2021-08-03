NORTHERN COMMUNITY RADIO noncommercial Variety KAXE/GRAND RAPIDS, MN-KBXE/BAGLEY, MN has hired former PACIFICA RADIO Variety KPFT/HOUSTON GM DAVID BAES as its new Executive Director, replacing retired GM MAGGIE MONTGOMERY. BAES worked at KPFT since the beginning of the year before taking the new position; he previously worked at KAUAI BROADCAST PARTNERS AC KHKU (STAR 94.3)/HANAPEPE, KAUAI, HI and PURDUE UNIVERSITY Variety WBAA/WEST LAFAYETTE, IN.

MONTGOMERY welcomed BAES as “a friendly, confident person with new ideas for NORTHERN COMMUNITY RADIO. He comes into an organization with huge assets that will help him be successful: KAXE and KBXE have talented, competent staffs. The on-air volunteers are highly skilled at what they do. We’re also very fortunate to have so many loyal listeners and members that have supported us over many years with their donations and participation…Under any new leader there will be change. It’ll be fun to hear what new ways he’ll find to engage and serve people in our communities. He and the staff will attract new listeners. They’ll figure out new, useful ways NORTHERN COMMUNITY RADIO can distribute content to people in the future. There’s a lot to do. I’ll definitely be listening.”





Montgomery Passing The Whipped Cream 'Torch' To Baes







