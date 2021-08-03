Kasuba

Former News KYW-A/PHILADELPHIA SOUTH JERSEY Bureau Chief ED KASUBA died SUNDAY (8/1) of heart failure in GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ at 74.

KASUBA, who joined KYW from WOWO-A/FORT WAYNE in 1975, reported from SOUTH JERSEY on KYW until his 2008 retirement. He also served as AFTRA Shop Steward at the station and later worked for the DELAWARE RIVER PORT AUTHORITY and taught at ROWAN UNIVERSITY.

