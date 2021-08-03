Tunji Afonja

SYMPHONIC DISTRIBUTION has hired TUNJI AFONJA as it's new Lead Creative following its recent expansion into AFRICA. AFONJA is the former Chief Digital Officer for MAVIN RECORDS.

At SYMPHONIC, AFONJA will explore unique ways to work with creators across the world while helping SYMPHONIC push the boundaries of music distribution and marketing. He will also be providing strategic advice to company leadership, reporting directly to SYMPHONIC CEO JORGE BREA.

Having been a software provider, creative consultant and project lead for household names like DJ KHALED, MEEK MILL, KEVIN HART, REMA and others, AFONJA's marketing experience has helped generate viral music campaigns, garnering over 5B views worldwide.

AFONJA said, “It is an amazing opportunity to join SYMPHONIC. I am thankful to JORGE for giving me this unique opportunity to be radically creative with the goal of achieving game-changing success."

