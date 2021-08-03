Layto

POSITION MUSIC has signed a global publishing deal with BOSTON-based songwriter and artist LAYTO, who has independently amassed over 150M streams worldwide and is most known for his hits “Little Poor Me”, which has 75M+ Global Streams to date, and “Houndin’” which was released in 2020 and has over 30M+ streams worldwide.

LAYTO’s music gives voice to millions who suffer from anxiety and depression, as shown on his SPOTIFY bio, which currently reads: “My music isn’t about making people feel good. It’s about making them feel human.”

LAYTO is the most recent signee for POSITION MUSIC, who currently publishes for musical artists JUDAH & THE LION, TEAMARRR, MICHAEL FRANTI, ANDY MINEO, WELSHLY ARMS, and many other acts.

Head of A&R/POSITION MUSIC, MARK CHIPELLO said, “We were instantly drawn to LAYTO’s clear and articulate point of view as an artist. He knows who he is and what he wants to say which makes it easier for us to amplify his already powerful voice. LAYTO is a world class writer, producer, and performer. We look forward to this next chapter with great excitement.”

LAYTO’s management, GARRETT REAM and STEVE RICHARDS added, “You can’t put a price on enthusiasm, and that’s what we felt from every conversation with TYLER BACON and MARK CHIPELLO at POSITION MUSIC."

