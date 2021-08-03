Kansas Association Of Broadcasters Awards

SUMMITMEDIA’s COUNTRY KFDI/WICHITA morning host JJ HAYES was named “Large Market Personality Of The Year" at the KANSAS ASSOCIATION of BROADCASTERS' Excellence in Broadcasting Awards. In addition, the station took home the prize for “Best Severe Weather Coverage, Large Market.” The station, along with HAYES, received the good news TODAY (8/3).

HAYES' morning show also includes news and traffic reporter JACOB WESTON. The station's winning storm coverage was helmed by KFDI's GEORGE LAWSON and local television meteorologist ROSS JANSSEN from KWCH 12.

