RELATIVE MUSIC GROUP, in partnership with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE, has signed songwriter/producer ZACH ABEND to a worldwide publishing agreement. ABEND penned songs cut by Country artists including HARDY, INGRID ANDRESS, CHRIS LANE, CHRIS YOUNG, CALE DODDS, MATT STELL, FILMORE and more.

RELATIVE MUSIC GROUP Partner HARDY said, "ZACH is incredibly talented and I knew that from the first time we wrote together. Not only can he bring songs to life as a producer, but he understands and fights for a good lyric as well. It's an honor to have the opportunity to work with him and I truly can't wait to see the inevitable run he's going to have as a songwriter."

"I've been a fan of ZACH's for a long time and couldn't be happier to be working with such a huge talent,” shared RELATVIE MUSIC GROUP Co-Founder JESSE MATKOSKY.

“I’m thrilled to join the family, and work alongside DENNIS and JESSE MATKOSKY and the rest of the RELATIVE MUSIC GROUP team” ABEND said. “It means a lot to get to work with other creatives who are strong believers in me and what I bring to a song. HARDY has also become one of my good buddies over the last few years, so it will be exciting to continue to watch him grow as an artist and writer from the home team bench.”

