GARTH BROOKS is pressing pause on his current stadium tour as a result of the recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases and the prevalent Delta variant. While he still plans to play his scheduled shows in KANSAS CITY this coming weekend (8/7), and in LINCOLN, NE on SATURDAY, AUGUST 14th, his team issued a statement TODAY (8/3) that said, “Following NEBRASKA, the GARTH BROOKS Stadium Tour will have a three week window without a concert scheduled in which the tour will assess where the remainder of the dates this year stand due to the resurgence of the COVID virus.

“Although SEATTLE [scheduled for SEPTEMBER 4th] is the first city back after that three weeks, we still don't know what is going to happen to concerts at this point,” the statement continued. “Therefore, until we are sure we can play the date, we will not be going forward with the SEATTLE on sale.” The pause also potentially affects a rescheduled date for BROOKS’ NASHVILLE show, which was called off three songs into the opening act last weekend as a result of severe storms.

"It breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule," said BROOKS in a press release. "We have a three week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year. It's humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down."

