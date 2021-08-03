Charese Fruge, Chasta Michaelis

In this week's ALL ACCESS “WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE gets an update on the latest career leap made by CHASTA MICHAELIS, newly minted PD of CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE)/SAN FRANCISCO.

Reflecting on her move to the corner office MICHAELIS said, “A few months ago, when the position of PD opened, members of my staff started telling me I should go for the position. At first, I laughed…management was never anything I had considered. However, after at least five staff members came to me with the idea, it hit me over the head…if they see me and respect me in that role in their heads then that says a lot. If they 100% believe in me, why wouldn’t I? I thought a lot about the pros and cons and decided it was something I really wanted to do. I’m very grateful that everyone at CUMULUS has been so supportive and believes in me.”

