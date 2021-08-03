Kat Corbett Exits KROQ After 21 Years

AUDACY Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES veteran on-air personality and longtime "LOCALS ONLY" SUNDAY evening host KAT CORBETT has officially left the station. Over two years ago (NET NEWS 4/30/19), KAT relinquished her longtime midday shift on KROQ and had remained in a part-time role. She started working at KROQ in JULY 2020.

CORBETT stated In her blog, "For almost 20 years I programmed and hosted LOCALS ONLY—a show I created to help talent get to the next level, but I didn't do it alone. LOCALS ONLY was a massive undertaking with lots of moving parts—a truly collective effort. Many passionate people behind the scenes at KROQ made it possible to bring artists in studio, record sessions, create events to highlight the talent and present shows. They worked so hard to help push these artists to the front. Promotions, van drivers, digital, you are amazing. Big thanks to the venues that hosted our shows. Your clubs are the heartbeat of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA. Thanks to bands and labels for your patience with regards to submissions over the years."

Meanwhile, CORBETT continues at SIRIUSXM on 90's Alternative/Grunge LITHIUM channel 34 weekdays from 3-8p (PT) and you can join her FRIDAY's on LOOPTV's New Music Video live chat. She's currently working on a book, voice overs, and writing screenplays. Reach out to KAT at mailto: kat@ripleyprod.com?subject=I Saw It At All Access

« see more Net News