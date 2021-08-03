Adaptr Partners With Merlin

FEED MEDIA GROUP, the B2B music licensing subscription service, has signed a music licensing deal with MERLIN, the independent’s digital music licensing partner, for ADAPTR, a subscription-based platform that makes it easy for startups to use music. The deal provides access to an enormous catalog of licensed music from MERLIN member labels, distributors and their artists.

ADAPTR was designed for startups that have raised less than $7.5 million and earned less than $4.5 nillion in revenue. Under the terms of the new agreement, record labels, distributors and other rightsholders within MERLIN’s global membership can make their music available via ADAPTR with immediate effect.

FEED MUSIC GROUP VP/Music BRYN BOUGHTON stated, “We are thrilled that ADAPTR clients will now have access to some of the best independent music in the world via our new deal with MERLIN. In so many cases, independent music is perfectly suited for our clients, who are on the cutting edge of technology.”

Added MERLIN CEO JEREMY SIROTA, "The deal with ADAPTR is an innovative opportunity for MERLIN to expand our member’s reach across sectors and services while giving early-stage startups access to diverse music from around the world.”

MERLIN COO CHARLIE LEXTON commented, “ADAPTR solves a key problem our industry faces – ensuring that innovators have easy access to properly licensed music for their startups. As a tech-oriented organization, MERLIN sees the value in enabling our members and their artists to participate in exciting startups at the earliest stages of their development, and to receive proper licensing fees in return. We’re thrilled to enable our members to power ADAPTR.”

