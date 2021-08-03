KDWB Wants Sunisa Lee

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS offered its congratulations to ST. PAUL's hometown all-around women's gymnastics Gold medalist SUNISA LEE at the 2020 TOKYO OLYMPICS.

The station has offered SUNISA LEE the opportunity to take over the station on SATURDAY afternoons from 12n to 2p (CT) as a chance for her to interact with the TWIN CITIES community that has been rooting for her and let them know what awaits her following the OLYMPICS.

LEE has been invited to call KDWB PD RICH DAVIS at (952) 417-3018 or email him at richdavis@iheartmedia.com for more details.

