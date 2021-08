Canceled

AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KQKS (KS1075)/DENVER and its concert partners have canceled its SUMMER JAM 2021, scheduled for SEPTEMBER 4. Embattled Hip Hop artist DABABY had been scheduled to headline the concert. Also scheduled were JACK HARLOW, SAWEETIE, PROF and CLEVER.

KQKS issued a statement on air and on social media.

« see more Net News