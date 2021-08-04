Purcell

WISCONSIN PUBLIC MEDIA Director GENE PURCELL died SATURDAY (7/31) of injuries sustained in a traffic accident in MADISON, WI at 61.

PURCELL served as Director of WPM, the division of the UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MADISON that oversees WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO and PBS WISCONSIN, in 2018 and was previously Exec. Dir. of the WISCONSIN EDUCATIONAL COMMUNICATIONS BOARD, the state agency that manages WPR and PBS WISCONSIN with the university's Board of Regents; Before moving into management of the statewide public media system, PURCELL worked as News Dir. at WLSU/LA CROSSE, WI, now part of WPR.

