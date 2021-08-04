Union

NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO content creators have voted to form a union, creating a 31-member bargaining unit under SAG-AFTRA covering producers, hosts, editors and reporters. An organizing drive started on JUNE 29th and over 70% of the staffers signed a petition asking management to recognize the union.

SAG-AFTRA President GABRIELLE CARTERIS said, "We are thrilled to support NHPR content creators in their mission to seek a fair contract. The organizing successes SAG-AFTRA has had in public radio over the past few years are unprecedented and demonstrate the power that collective action has to enhance workers' lives. We thank the employees of NHPR for working collaboratively with SAG-AFTRA and their employer to ensure that a fair process was taken in recognizing employees’ wishes to be represented.”

A statement from the NHPR Organizing Committee read, “We’re pleased this process has been respectful and collaborative so far. The principles that guide public radio and the principles behind our decision to organize this union are one and the same, and we're thrilled to begin collective bargaining for a contract that will improve the lives of NHPR staffers and improve the work of NHPR itself."

