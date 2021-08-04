Strong Q2

A 23.5% year-to-year increase to $498.5 million in second quarter revenue at THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY was boosted by a 79.6% jump in digital advertising revenue ($71 million) that included the company's podcast division as well as traditional web display ads.

Subscription revenues, bolstered by growth in digital products including the audio news app AUDM, rose 15.7% to $339.2 million, and ad revenue rose 66.4% to $112.8 million. Operating profit increased from $28.8 million to $73.3 million, and diluted earnings per share more than doubled to 32 cents.

« see more Net News