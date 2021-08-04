Chopra (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

DEEPAK CHOPRA has signed a development deal with AUDIBLE that will start with a podcast, "DEEPAK CHOPRA’S MIND BODY ZONE: LIVING OUTSIDE THE BOX," debuting SEPTEMBER 16th.

The show's twelve episodes will include guests like OPRAH WINFREY and JON BATISTE, discussing the mind-body connection. Other projects contemplated by the deal include a memoir and a poetry project.

“Over the course of my life, I’ve had the privilege of learning from brilliant friends and inspiring individuals, while discovering how to connect with my deeper self,” said CHOPRA. “I believe that there is immense power behind the spoken word. Emotions are tethered to the human voice. This is why I chose to share my insights and experiences through the audio medium, and develop passion projects with AUDIBLE. Through storytelling, shared dialogue and guided meditations delivered in my own voice and the voices of others, I hope to create a deeply intimate, sensory listening experience for audiences - as if we are all in the room together, learning together and reflecting together.”

“We couldn’t be more honored to collaborate with DEEPAK CHOPRA, one of the most respected and inspirational leaders within the wellness space,” said SVP/Head of AUDIBLE STUDIOS ZOLA MASHARIKI. “We’re seeing the appetite for wellness and meditation content grow at a rapid pace, with audiences continuing to turn to AUDIBLE for unique, new ways to ground themselves and work on their overall state of wellbeing. There is no one better suited to help guide listeners on their personal development journey than DEEPAK.”

