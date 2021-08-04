Apply Soon

MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING/SPRINGFIELD, MO Asst. OM SCOTT ELLIS tells ALL ACCESS there are 3 openings at the cluster he's looking to fill.

ELLIS currently programs Active Rock KQRA (Q102.1) and Top 40 KOSP (92.9 THE BEAT), ans about to be elevated to OM, so he's seeking a successor to program KQRA, along with an experienced programmer for KOSP.

There's also an afternoon opening at Classic Country KOMG (105.1 THE BULL).

Reach out to him at scott@q1201.fm.

