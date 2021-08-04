Label History

PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC and AUDIO UP are co-producing a podcast about SUN RECORDS as the label celebrates its 70th anniversary. "MIDNIGHT AT THE SUN DINER," conceived by AUDIO UP Chief Creative Officer JIMMY JELLINEK, is a fictional show following a music journalist traveling back in time to meet the label's artists, including JOHNNY CASH, CARL PERKINS, and ROY ORBISON, and founder SAM PHILLIPS.

“The SUN RECORDS story has been told in many ways. I’m convinced that fiction is a great way into this rich and lush music meta verse for artists to collaborate and explore the SUN vault through,” said AUDIO UP CEO JARED GUTSTADT. “Podcasts are another gateway for music and story exploitation. I already see this as a streaming visual series once we accomplish season one’s concept in the podcast space. With IP and publishing assets from SUN RECORDS, the potential for a soundtrack and spin-off content is limitless.”

JELLINEK said, “To be present at the birth of rock 'n' roll and put the listener in the room with JERRY LEE LEWIS as he lit the piano on fire or stand next to SAM PHILLIPS as he fought with LEONARD CHESS over HOWLING WOLF’s contract is about as of a delicious opportunity as one can get. The SUN story is the story of American music and in that the story of AMERICA itself.”

