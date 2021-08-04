Pearce (Photo:Chris Hollo)

BIG MACHINE RECORDS artist CARLY PEARCE was officially inducted as the newest member of the GRAND OLE OPRY last night (8/3) by TRISHA YEARWOOD. The show will air on CIRCLE Television on SATURDAY, AUGUST 14th.

“What makes this family something special to be a part of is you can have hit records and sell out shows, but all of that can fade, and this is something I will have forever,” said PEARCE from the OPRY stage. “It’s a stage to sing on, a circle to stand in and a forever family. This is super special to me. All I ever wanted to do was sing Country music. This isn’t another accolade or feather in my cap but a promise that I will do my due diligence to make sure the circle is never broken.”

YEARWOOD had the honor in saying, “This is a very special place, and when you are invited it’s an invitation to the family. So, with much pride and joy, CARLY, you are now an official member of the GRAND OLE OPRY.” PEARCE, who has performed on the OPRY more than 85 times, was surprised when OPRY member DOLLY PARTON extended the membership invitation in JUNE (NET NEWS 6/23).

During the show, OPRY member JEANNIE SEELY introduced PEARCE to the stage and shared, “CARLY has all the obvious wonderful traits, but she has that one extra thing, determination. She has the sincerest dedication and strongest work ethic of anyone I’ve ever known in my life. And she never strayed from her path of wanting to be a member of the OPRY.”

PEARCE then performed “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” followed by a duet with YEARWOOD on “How Do I Live” and “Dear Miss Loretta,” an acknowledgement she wrote to one of her profound influences and debuted on the OPRY stage earlier this year. The night culminated with PEARCE, YEARWOOD and SEELY blending three generations of traditional Country harmonies on the KITTY WELLS classic, “Making Believe.”

Earlier in the evening, BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP President/CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA and RIAA VP/Artist & Industry Relations JACKIE JONES surprised PEARCE with a plaque commemorating Double Platinum certification for “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” As she sang the chart-topper solo for the OPRY crowd, duet partner LEE BRICE was also presented with the same honor at NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM.

« see more Net News