Wednesday Sessions

The first full day of sessions at PODCAST MOVEMENT 2021 in NASHVILLE on WEDNESDAY (8/4) included the annual convention's typically wide range of sessions from the practical to the philosophical.

Opening the keynote sessions, ENTREPRENEURS ON FIRE's KATE ERICKSON outlined her company's workflow and how it can apply to other podcasters. Following ERICKSON's presentation, EDISON RESEARCH's TOM WEBSTER discussed methods of breaking through a download plateau, stressing the importance of recommendations and advising podcasters to survey listeners to find out why they listen, to make it easy to recommend the show, and to master their craft, suggesting they transcribe an episode and read it back. CROOKED MEDIA Chief Content Officer TANYA SOMANDER appeared via video (after audio issues were resolved) with THE LINCOLN PROJECT co--founder and "POLITICOLOGY" host RON STESLOW for a discussion of political podcasts.

AdsWIZZ's JUSTINE BENJAMIN's presentation on monetization ran through the basics of the various ways podcasts can be monetized -- subscriptions and memberships, events, leads and classes, and advertising sales -- before going into a discussion of the basics of ad sales. At the same time, CLOUD10's SIM SARNA and advertiser BETTERHELP's BRITTANY CLEVENGER discussed advertising on a more advanced level, offering advice on the relationship between clients and podcasters from both perspectives, including managing host reads and endorsements. "LORE" creator AARON MAHNKE's solo session offered tips on writing nonfiction podcasts, based on his own methods, while AWEBER Senior Product Manager MEGHAN NESTA discussed communication with listeners to strengthen podcast communities, including the use of automation to personalize email messages (with mailng list welcome emails getting three times the engagement of regular promotional messages) and how to turn the engagement into monetization.

A topic that most PODCAST MOVEMENT attendees won't have to confront is how to make a podcast hosted by a celebrity or influencer, the focus of a session with "THE L WORD" co-stars KATE MOENNIG and LEISHA HAILEY ("PANTS WITH KATE AND LEISHA") and health and fitness personality SHAUN T ("TRUST AND BELIEVE WITH SHAUN T") interviewed by ACAST's REBECCA STEINBERG on how they find the time to podcast and why, maintaining fan bases, and consistency.

On the agenda for the rest of the day:

11:45a (CT): Breakout sessions on daily podcasts, BLUBERRY's TODD COCHRANE on ways to grow podcasts, STITCHER's GIANNA PALMER on interview best practices, earning money through PATREON and other membership platforms, and TWILA DANG of MATRIARCH DIGITAL MEDIA on a survey of BIPOC women in podcasting. In-person-only sessions include PODWAY's ALEJANDRO VARGAS on LATAM markets, PODCAST NOOR's NOOR TAGOURI on diversity and storytelling, ONE OF ONE PRODUCTIONS' FELA DAVIS and DENIS ORYNBEKOV on recording in studio and mobile, and a panel on turning a passion into a podcast.

Noon: "Virtual Networking"

12:30p: Podcast Makeover, moderated by JACOBS MEDIA's SETH RESLER with BOBBY BONES, ELAINA SMITH, and SHANNON CASON evaluating several podcasts by their first 30 seconds. In-person-only: Audio Fiction Podcasters Meetup

1:30p: Breakout sessions on international podcast marketing, TV/film companion podcasts, and podcast artwork. In-person-only: Panels with NEON HUM's CATHERINE SAINT LOUIS and STEPHANIE SERRANO on podcast editing, accessibility, producing podcasts for organizations (session in Spanish), earning a living as a podcaster, and Asian voices in podcasting

2:15p: A panel on the PODCAST ACADEMY

2:45p: Breakout sessions with ART19's LEX FRIEDMAN on podcast advertising, a video panel on brand partnerships, COLEMAN INSIGHTS' JAY NACHLIS on a strategy to get noticed, and a session on music supervision and licensing for podcasts. In-person-only sessions include MXL's TREVOR FEDELE on microphones, STORY WORTHY MEDIA's CHRISTINE BLACKBURN on interviewing, "how to make an unstoppable podcast" (session in Spanish), building a podcast team, and diversity.

3p: A session on getting to a million downloads in a month

4p: Breakout sessions on audio marketing, podcasts examining conspiracy theories in a "post-truth world," branded podcasts, working with other people, and sponsorship. In-person-only sessions include immersive audio, paywalling, creativity in Spanish, automation, and "the science behind strong interviews."

5p: SHE PODCASTS networking party

6p: STITCHER Happy Hour

7p: THE PODCAST ACADEMY Party

