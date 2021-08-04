MGM Donates Land

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL has donated two acres of private land for a permanent memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in LAS VEGAS on OCTOBER 1st, 2017 that left 60 people dead and hundreds more injured.

MGM RESORTS, which operates MANDALAY BAY, where the shooting took place, donated the northeast corner of the LAS VEGAS Village festival venue near Reno Avenue and Giles Street, according to CLARK COUNTY Commissioner JIM GIBSON, whose district includes the site of the shooting.

In a statement shared by officials of MGM RESORTS to the LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL, the company stated “Having a permanent memorial commemorating the victims and heroes of 1 OCTOBER is vital to our community’s continued healing, and we are honored to donate a portion of the Village site to help bring that memorial to fruition. We look forward to supporting the [1 OCTOBER MEMORIAL] COMMITTEE as it proceeds with planning for the memorial.”

A sign soon will be placed at the site to inform the public of the coming memorial.

