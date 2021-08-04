Dennis & Jarred Arfa (Photo: Rich Franks)

X-RAY TOURING are continuing their joint venture partnership with THE YUCAIPA COMPANIES and a new strategic alliance with ARTIST GROUP INTERNATIONAL (AGI), part of YUCAIPA’s Y ENTERTAINMENT GROUP. The companies will work together, with X-RAY under the direction of MARTIN HORNE, IAN HUFFAM, STEVE STRANGE and SCOTT THOMAS. JOSH JAVOR has been added to the management board.

X-RAY represents COLDPLAY, EMINEM, ROBBIE WILLIAMS, GORILLAZ, LINKIN PARK, PIXIES, STEREOPHONICS, BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB, PHOEBE BRIDGERS, THE INTERNET, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, THE OFFSPRING, ENTER SHIKARI, FEVER 333 and over 400 acts. AGI’s artists are, BILLY JOEL, METALLICA, ROD STEWART, NEIL YOUNG, LINKIN PARK, MOTLEY CRUE, DEF LEPPARD, THE STROKES and CAGE THE ELEPHANT.

IAN HUFFAM stated, “This had been a long time coming and I know all of X-RAY is excited by this strategic partnership with AGI and Y ENTERTAINMENT. There will be many changes over the next few years but our proven collective track records offer artistes the best route forward to live success.”

STEVE STRANGE added “I am personally excited and delighted by our renewed joint venture partnership with my good friend RON BURKLE and the YUCAIPA group. I am also looking forward to our new strategic partnership with AGI in the US. I have known DENNIS and MARSHA and others at AGI for many years and I truly believe that our alliance will work fantastically well. We already feel that the chemistry between both companies can only strengthen our global impact.”

AGI’s DENNIS ARFA commented, "I have long admired what the X-RAY team led by Ian, STEVE, SCOTT and MARTIN have built. We have wanted to work with X-RAY for many years and are thrilled to finally have the opportunity to do so.”

AGI President MARSHA VLASIC added, “I am thrilled and excited to be joining forces with X-RAY, a company that I have long admired and respected. I feel extremely positive about all of us being able to do great things together. During a time like this which has been so difficult for all us, having this come together has been such a breath of fresh air and energy. Glad and proud to be part of this family!”

YUCAIPA’s RON BURKLE said, “AGI and X-RAY’s leadership and innovation in the industry is unparalleled. The synergies between these companies create even more opportunity for their clients. This is a perfect match both culturally and strategically and I look forward to watching their collaboration as they continue to grow globally.

