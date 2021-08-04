Q2 Increases

CUMULUS MEDIA's rebound from the pandemic saw net revenue up 53.9% year-to-year in second quarter to $224.7 million and the company's net loss narrowing 83.8% to $5.9 million (-29 cents/basic and diluted share). The revenue is smaller than 2019's $279.9 million, which included several major market stations since sold off.

Broadcast radio revenue increased 54.3% to $176,2 million, with spot revenue up 66.9% to $120.9 million and network spots up 32.5% to $55.3 million. Digital revenue rose 54.5% to $31.4 million. The company's release noted "new all-time highs" in podcasting, streaming, and local digital marketing services revenue, but no numbers were broken out to indicate exactly how much each category earned in the quarter.

Pres./CEO MARY G, BERNER cited cost reductions and the sell-off of real estate, including $34 million from selling its NASHVILLE property, as helping improve the company's outlook. "Looking forward," she said, "we are confident that we will see significant top-line growth and meaningful recovery in EBITDA, which, along with our substantial financial flexibility, gives us multiple pathways for continued growth of shareholder value.”

The company ended second quarter with $125 million of cash on hand and $826 million in total debt (net debt of $701 million).

