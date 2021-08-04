Livestream Monday August 9th

JUNO-Award winning Indie Pop Band WALK OFF THE EARTH is set to perform a special livestream event on top of TORONTO's CN TOWER in partnership with AMAZON MUSIC. The performance will take place on AMAZON MUSIC's TWITCH channel MONDAY, AUGUST 9th at 9p (ET), 6p (PT). The livestream will be the first performance of the band's new and sixth studio album MEET YOU THERE.

In a joint statement the band said,“It was such an honor to join forces with CANADA’s most iconic landmark for this special live performance in support of our new album MEET YOU THERE. Getting the chance to do our thing nearly 1200 feet in the sky with the entire city of TORONTO as our backdrop is something that we’ll never forget, and being able to sing out on the EDGEWALK still doesn’t feel like it actually happened! We’re thrilled to introduce MEET YOU THERE to the world and to share this exclusive 7-song performance in partnership with TWITCH and AMAZON MUSIC."

Click here to watch the performance.





