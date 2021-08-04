New Music Rights App

REVELATOR is launching a new web app for music distribution and royalties, which includes the ARTIST WALLET, the hub for its new decentralized ORIGINAL WORKS platform. ORIGINAL WORKS allows rightsholders to register and tokenize their creative intellectual property. They can then use the WALLET to manage metadata, assign splits, request or send payments, and collect daily on royalty streams. They can also secure real-time financing and transfer their WALLET balance to crypto or fiat currency accounts (including PAYPAL), and create smart contracts to streamline licensing of audio or audio-visual assets—a combination of key activities no other platform offers.

RELEVATOR founder and CEO, BRUNO GUEZ said, “Most musicians and labels aren’t crypto purists and they aren’t about to go deep into tech. They just want things to work so they can make music." He added, "Now you can do everything a rights holder or artist needs to do, from one app, on your phone or laptop."

The Artist Wallet has two never-before-seen features that make it possible for daily royalty payout; direct payout between creators and right holders where artists can: get paid daily; have control & transparency; track income and estimated pipeline; easily manage all assets and royalties; and creation/management of smart contracts, which means fewer middlemen, less accounting and shuffling of royalties.





