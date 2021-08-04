300 Entertainment Honored

300 ENTERTAINMENT has been named one of FAST COMPANY's "Best Workplaces for Innovators," honoring businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. 300 ENTERTAINMENT has been honored in the Small Company-Size Category for an unwavering dedication to its staff throughout the pandemic and an unstoppable year for the company as a whole.

FAST COMPANY's "2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators" ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering.

FAST COMPANY Editor-In-Chief, STEPHANIE MEHTA said, "These leaders and teams created cultures of innovation and sustained them, even as remote work extended into 2021. This newest list of the 'Best Workplaces for Innovators' honors those organizations that found ways to collaborate and invent despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, ensuring employees were at the forefront.”

CEO/Co-founder of 300 ENTERTAINMENT, KEVIN LILES said, "300 exists because we are risk takers and we've never been afraid to fail. I co-founded the company with my partners when the industry was least profitable because we believed that music will always be a main character in the motion picture we call life. A never ending soundtrack that will be streamed for eternity. Consumer consumption behaviors may change, but their love for music will never die. Nearly a decade later, we continue to reap the rewards and I am constantly empowering my staff to do the same. Where we may be small in numbers, we make up for it in power because we never shy away from doing what others won't.

"It is crucial to me that each and every member of my staff feels valued and seen. To be recognized as one of FAST COMPANY's 'Best Workplaces for Innovators' can be attributed to family business, our company culture that encourages independence and nurtures collaboration and community. As we always say at 300, being independent doesn't mean you have to do it alone."

