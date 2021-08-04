Santana (Photo: Shutterstock)

Legendary artist and guitarist CARLOS SANTANA has signed a new global recording deal with BMG. This paves the way for the release of a new studio album entitled Blessings and Miracles. The album will feature an all-star lineup of singers and writers.

SANTANA said, “I am honored to partner with BMG to release Blessings and Miracles. I would like to thank everyone at BMG for sharing our collective commonality-vision to touch people’s hearts with energy, conviction and integrity. Now more than ever, we need songs and melodies to remind us that we are significant, meaningful and that life is full of blessings and miracles.”

Pres./Universal Tone Management MICHAEL VRIONIS said, "All of us at Universal Tone Management are honored and excited to partner with BMG on CARLOS' upcoming album. This album is sure to be a huge success with the timeless grooves of CARLOS SANTANA."

BMG Pres./Repertoire & Marketing THOMAS SCHERER said, “We are honored to welcome the transcendent CARLOS SANTANA and his team to BMG. Listening to and feeling this album is an embrace of the source from where we all come from. Blessings and Miracles is full of joy, and we are grateful to be his partner in spreading this musical treasure to his fans and new fans everywhere around the world.”

SANTANA has won 10 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammys. He has received the Billboard Century Award (1996), was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1998), received the Billboard Latin Music Awards’ Lifetime Achievement honor (2009), and was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors Award (2013).

SANTANA is doing a concert residency at the HOUSE OF BLUES LAS VEGAS this summer and fall.

