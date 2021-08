Nominees

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) has announced the finalists for the 2021 NAB MARCONI RADIO AWARDS. The winners will be announced at the NAB and RAB RADIO SHOW in LAS VEGAS on OCTOBER 13th.

Finalists include:

Legendary Station Of The Year

AUDACY Classic Rock WNCX/CLEVELAND

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS-F/LOS ANGELES

BONNEVILLE Country KYGO/DENVER

HOWARD UNIVERSITY R&B WHUR/WASHINGTON

Legendary Manager Of The Year

BEN DOWNS, BRYAN BROADCASTING

JOEL OXLEY, HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON

JOE BELL, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP

BEN MEVORACH, AUDACY News WINS-A/NEW YORK

MIMI BROWN, NORTHSHIRE COMMUNICATIONS Alternative WEQX/MANCHESTER, VT

Network/Syndicated Personality Of The Year

DL HUGHLEY, REACH MEDIA, INC.

GEORGE NOORY, PREMIERE NETWORKS

RICKEY SMILEY, REACH MEDIA, INC.

DJ DIGITAL – XXL HIGHER LEVEL RADIO, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA GROUP

ACE & TJ BUTTON, IHEARTRADIO

Major Market Personality Of The Year

JOE SOTO, iHEARTMEDIA R&B WVAZ (V103)/CHICAGO

ELLEN K, iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST/LOS ANGELES

THE MUSERS (GEORGE DUNHAM, CRAIG MILLER, and GORDON KEITH), CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A-F (THE TICKET)/DALLAS

MELISSA FORMAN, iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM)/CHICAGO

HAWKEYE IN THE MORNING, CUMULUS Country KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3)/DALLAS

Large Market Personality Of The Year

JACK HARRIS, iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WFLA-A-W265CT-W233AV/TAMPA

ANN KELLY, COX MEDIA GROUP AC WDUV/TAMPA

CLARENCE M. "C4" MITCHELL IV and BRYAN NEHMAN, HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE

MIKE CALTA, COX MEDIA GROUP Talk WHPT (102.5 THE BONE)/TAMPA

DAN MANDIS, CUMULUS News-Talk WWTN (SUPER TALK 99.7 WTN)/NASHVILLE

Medium Market Personality Of The Year

DAN POTTER, COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KRMG-A-F/TULSA

KEVIN MILLER, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk KIDO-A-K298CN/BOISE

HARLEN THE SPORTS GUY and PIGSKIN BOB, ALPHA MEDIA Country KYKX/TYLER, TX

SIMON CONWAY, iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHO-A/DES MOINES

BUZZ JACKSON, CUMULUS Country KIIM/TUCSON

Small Market Personality Of The Year

COSMO AND LAUREN, ZIMMER Top 40 KTXY (Y107)/COLUMBIA, MO

CHRIS AND ROSIE, iHEARTMEDIA Country WUSQ (Q102)/WINCHESTER, VA

JOHN RAYNAR, SOUTH SEAS BROADCASTING Hot AC KKHJ (93 KHJ)/PAGO PAGO, AMERICAN SAMOA

BRIAN LEE AND CHRIS WOLFE, CHERRY CREEK RADIO Classic Rock KZOQ (Z100)/MISSOULA, MT

FRITO AND KATY, BRYAN BROADCASTING CO. Top 40 KNDE (CANDY 95)/COLLEGE STATION, TX

Major Market Station Of The Year

MEDIACO Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK

URBAN ONE Hip Hop WKYS/WASHINGTON

BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON

AUDACY News KYW-A-WPHI/PHILADELPHIA

AUDACY News WINS-A/NEW YORK

Large Market Station Of The Year

HUBBARD Talk KTMY (myTALK 107.1)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL

CONNOISSSEUR MEDIA AC WALK/PATCHOGUE, LONG ISLAND, NY

GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV/MILWAUKEE

AUDACY R&B WVKL (95.7 R&B)/NORFOLK

HUBBARD Hot AC WKRQ (Q102)/CINCINNATI

Medium Market Station Of The Year

ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk WSGW-A/SAGINAW, MI

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KRMG-A-F/TULSA

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHO-A/DES MOINES

ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk WHBC-A/CANTON, OH

DICK BROADCASTING Adult Hits WERO (BOB 93.3)/WASHINGTON-NEW BERN, NC

Small Market Station Of The Year

EAB OF MORRILTON Country KVOM-F/MORRILTON, AR

HUBBARD AC WJJY/BRAINERD, MN

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA News-Talk WFMD-A/FREDERICK, MD

BRYAN BROADCASTING CO. News-Talk WTAW-A/COLLEGE STATION, TX

ADX COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WNRP-A-W223BR-W237BE/PENSACOLA, FL

Best Radio Podcast Of The Year

"WE NEED TO TALK," ATLANTIC GATEWAY COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian WGTS/WASHINGTON

"PREGNANCY PEARLS," AUDACY

"GARAGE LOGIC," HUBBARD Sports KSTP-A (SKOR NORTH)/ST. PAUL-MINNEAPOLIS

"PURPLE DAILY," HUBBARD Sports KSTP-A (SKOR NORTH)/ST. PAUL-MINNEAPOLIS

"OUTKICK THE COVERAGE WITH CLAY TRAVIS," PREMIERE RADIO NETWORKS

AC Station Of The Year

iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM)/NEW YORK

HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX)/CHICAGO

HUBBARD AC WREW (MIX 94.9)/CINCINNATI

HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS95)/ST. PAUL-MINNEAPOLIS

BONNEVILLE AC KOIT/SAN FRANCISCO

CHR Station Of The Year

BRYAN BROADCASTING Top 40 KNDE (CANDY 95)/COLLEGE STATION, TX

ZIMMER Top 40 KTXY (Y107)/COLUMBIA, MO

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK

COX MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WPOI (HOT 101.5)/TAMPA

COX MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WBLI/PATCHOGUE, LONG ISLAND, NY

Classic Hits Station Of The Year

AUDACY Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101)/LOS ANGELES

AUDACY Classic Hits WOGL/PHILADELPHIA

AUDACY Classic Hits WCBS-F/NEW YORK

BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK/PHILADELPHIA

COX MEDIA GROUP Classic Hits WXGL (107.3 THE EAGLE)/TAMPA

College Radio Station Of The Year

HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY Variety WRHU/HEMPSTEAD, LONG ISLAND, NY

MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY Alternative WMSC/MONTCLAIR, NJ

RIDER UNIVERSITY Variety WRRC/LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ

WILLIAM PATERSON UNIVERSITY Alternative WPSC (BRAVE NEW RADIO)/WAYNE, NJ

SETON HALL UNIVERSITY Active Rock WSOU/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ

Country Station Of The Year

ADX COMMUNICATIONS Country WYCT (CAT COUNTRY 98.7)/PENSACOLA

BIG RIVER BROADCASTING Country WXFL (KIX 96)/FLORENCE, AL

HUBBARD Country KNUC (98.9 THE BULL)/SEATTLE

ZIMMER Country KCLR-F (CLEAR 99)/COLUMBIA, MO

AUDACY Country WYCD/DETROIT

News/Talk Station Of The Year

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA

HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON

ZIMMER News-Talk KSSZ (EAGLE 93.9)/COLUMBIA, MO

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WLW-A-W233BG/CINCINNATI

AUDACY News KNX-A/LOS ANGELES

Religious Station Of The Year

iHEARTMEDIA Gospel WGRB-A (INSPIRATION 1390)/CHICAGO

GABRIEL COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian KKJM (SPIRIT 92.9)/ST. CLOUD, MN

ATLANTIC GATEWAY COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian WGTS/WASHINGTON

SALEM Contemporary Christian KLTY/DALLAS

SALEM Religion KFIA-A-K289CT/SACRAMENTO

Rock Station Of The Year

MERUELO MEDIA Rock KLOS/LOS ANGELES

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Classic Rock WPLR/NEW HAVEN

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Rock WGBF/EVANSVILLE

HEARST Active Rock WIYY (98 ROCK)/BALTIMORE

ZIMMER Classic Rock KCMQ/COLUMBIA, MO

Spanish Station Of The Year

MERUELO MEDIA Spanish Top 40/Rhythmic KLLI (CALI 93.9)/LOS ANGELES

UNIVISION Spanish Rhythmic AC WXNY (X96.3)/NEW YORK

UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLNV (QUE BUENA 106.5)/SAN DIEGO

AUDACY Tropical WLZL (EL ZOL 107.9)/WASHINGTON

Sports Station Of The Year

AUDACY Sports WMFS-A-F (ESPN 92.9)/MEMPHIS

HEARTMEDIA Sports KXNO-A-F/DES MOINES

AUDACY Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA

CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A-F (THE TICKET)/DALLAS

AUDACY Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT

Urban Station Of The Year

COX MEDIA GROUP R&B WALR-F (KISS 104.1)/ATLANTA

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop WGCI /CHICAGO

COX MEDIA GROUP Hip Hop WEDR (99 JAMZ)/MIAMI

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK

HUBBARD R&B WMBX (X1023)/WEST PALM BEACH

« see more Net News