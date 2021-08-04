Glaze (Facebook)

GRIFFIN COMMUNICATIONS Country KVOO (98.5 THE BULL)/TULSA MD and morning co-host AMBER GLAZE has departed the station where she worked since NOVEMBER 2018. GLAZE joined as MD/afternoon host, then shifted to mornings two months later as co-host of the “VOO Crew.” When former iHEARTMEDIA personalites TIGE & DANIEL were hired for mornings last DECEMBER, GLAZE remained as part of the show.

GLAZE posted the news about her departure in a FACEBOOK post last weekend, writing, “Two weeks ago I was told I'd no longer be a part of the morning show I'd been on for almost three years. I was offered another position within the company and, after taking a full week to process how I was feeling, chose to walk away … The choice was not a difficult one for me to make and I take great pride in that.”

She added, “I don't know what the future holds, and I know it's going to challenge me in ways I can't predict. I also know that I will rise to every occasion and continue to create a beautiful, messy, more fulfilling life.”

GLAZE arrived in TULSA from SIGNAL MEDIA Country KHLR (106.7 THE RIDE)/LITTLE ROCK where she hosted "HOT MESS IN THE MORNING WITH AMBER & LUKE" for nearly three years. GLAZE's previous experience includes time with SCRIPPS Classic Rock KFXJ/WICHITA, KS and Top 40 stops.

