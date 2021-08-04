SiriusXM "The Highway" will return to Margaritaville

SIRIUSXM’s “The Highway” channel will return to JIMMY BUFFETT’s MARGARITAVILLE in downtown NASHVILLE for its weekly “Music Row Happy Hour” this FRIDAY (8/6) after being virtual for the past year and a half due to the pandemic.

The four hour live show is set to kick off at 3p (CT), and will be hosted by SIRIUSXM’s BUZZ BRAINARD and feature performances from RYAN GRIFFIN, WALKER HAYES, TYLER FARR, MORGAN EVANS and other surprise guests.

