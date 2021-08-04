Looking Up

Second quarter 2021 brought year-to-year revenue increases for SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC., which saw its consolidated revenues rise 20.6% to $63.8 million. Broadcasting revenue increased 18.5% to $46.8 million, while digital revenue rose 9.5% to $10.3 million and publishing rebounded 68.3% to $6.7 million.

Net income also rebounded from pandemic-induced lows from last year, up from a net loss of $2.5 million (-9 cents/diluted share) to a gain of $2.3 million (8 cents/diluted share). EBITDA was up 235.9% to 9 million, with Adjusted EBITDA up 212.1% to $8.7 million.

