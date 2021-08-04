Rex Charles Long

Former iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KHFI and Alternative KASE-HD2-K248CU (ALT 97.5)/AUSTIN PD REX LONG has been arrested on possession of child pornography charges. The arrest was made in SALT LAKE CITY, where LONG had been working as a 911 dispatcher. The arrest warrant was generated from an ALABAMA U.S. MARSHALL's office.

LONG is being held in jail without the opportunity of bail.

LONG left iHEARTMEDIA during the NOVEMBER 2020 RIF. He had arrived in AUSTIN in FEBRUARY of 2020 from SALT LAKE CITY. LONG had also worked at CUMULUS Top 40 KKMG (98.3 MAGIC FM)/COLORADO SPRINGS, CUMULUS Top 40 WHHY (Y102)/MONTGOMERY, AL, and as PD at CUMULUS Top 40 KCDD (POWER 103), Classic Rock KHXS (102 THE BEAR), and Sports KTLT (SPORTS RADIO 98.1 THE TICKET)/ABILENE, TX.

« see more Net News