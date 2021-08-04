Implementing Inclusion Rider.

THE RECORDING ACADEMY will feature an inclusion rider for performers at the 64th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS in 2022, a contract addendum designed to "ensure equity and inclusion at every level of the production."

The INCLUSION RIDER is being created in partnership with COLOR OF CHANGE, as well as co-authors KALPANA KOTAGAL, FANSHEN COX, RECORDING ACADEMY co-President VALEISHA BUTTERFIELD JONES and WARNER MUSIC/BLAVATNIK CENTER FOR MUSIC BUSINESS at HOWARD UNIVERSITY founing director RYAN BUTLER. This will make the GRAMMYs the first major music awards show production to publicly commit to using an INCLUSION RIDER, which will be released publicly on SEPTEMBER 16th.

RECORDING ACADEMY chief HARVEY MASON JR. commented, "We're honored to work alongside COLOR OF CHANGE and the INCLUSION RIDER's esteemed co-authors as we take this monumental step to ensure equitable industry standards that support a more diverse and inclusive music community. As the ACADEMY continues its transformational journey, diversifying our industry is at the core of every decision we make. We're dedicated to fostering an environment of inclusion industry-wide and hope that our efforts set an example for our peers in the music community."

COLOR OF CHANGE President RASHAD ROBINSON added, "There are a lot of unwritten rules in the entertainment industry that create racial exclusion, and at COLOR OF CHANGE, we know that to change society you have to change the rules. This INCLUSION RIDER is a written rule that will change the culture of hiring at the GRAMMYs, and will make inclusion the norm. We are proud to partner with the RECORDING ACADEMY and hope that this joint effort inspires other entertainment industry leaders to join us in our fight for equity by adopting the INCLUSION RIDER."

Originating in the film and television industries, the INCLUSION RIDER is a contract provision that sets forth a process for hiring and casting to expand and diversify the candidate pool, encourage hiring qualified cast and crew who have been traditionally underrepresented in productions, track progress, and create accountability. The most recent iteration of the RIDER for the film industry was released this spring through #ChangeHollywood, and expanded upon its original legal framework and advocates for intersectional inclusivity, which includes but is not limited to gender, race and ethnicity, as well as LGBTQIA, age and disability considerations.

« see more Net News