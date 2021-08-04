Chris Troudale (Photo: BMI)

BMI FOUNDATION has established the CHRIS TROUSDALE DREAM AWARDS, a new slate of prizes honoring the late performer and composer from the band DREAM STREET. The program will include scholarships awarded in partnership with three performing arts high schools in NEW YORK, CALIFORNIA and MICHIGAN, the late musician's childhood home, The program will also include an essay competition open to emerging students of music and musical theater nationwide which will serve to provide funding for out-of-town travel and accommodations related to auditions, try-outs or visits to an arts school or summer music or theater program.

TROUSDALE, who also starred on BROADWAY's "Les Miserables," passed away in JUNE 2020 of COVID-19 at the age of 34.

The scholarship program is being funded by NBC UNIVERSAL EVP/Chief Diversity Officer CRAIG ROBINSON, a member of the BMI Board. “I loved CHRIS dearly, and along with his family and friends, mourn his passing every moment of every day. He brought joy to everything and everyone that he touched, and we honor his spirit and talent today with the establishment of the CHRIS TROUSDALE DREAM AWARDS."

BMI VP/Legal & Business Affairs and Foundation Trustee PAMELA WILLIAMS will serve as Director of the awards, which will offer a total of up to $25,000 to selected winners in the first year. Online applications open in OCTOBER with winners announced in JUNE 2022. For more information or to donate to the program, please visit bmifoundation.org/trousdale.

