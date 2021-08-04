Paramount+ Presents '1883'

PARAMOUNT+, the streaming service from VIACOMCBS, and MTV ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS are bringing together ACADEMY AWARD nominee SAM ELLIOTT and COUNTRY music icons TIM McGRAW and FAITH HILL to star in the upcoming original series "1883." The prequel to the EMMY-nominated “Yellowstone,” "1883" follows the DUTTON family as they embark on a journey west through the GREAT PLAINS toward an untamed part of the country. It is being described in PR materials as “a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in AMERICA’s promised land — MONTANA.”

McGRAW and HILL portray JAMES and MARGARET DUTTON, the patriarch and matriarch of the DUTTON family. “This is truly a dream job,” said McGRAW. Series creator "TAYLOR [SHERIDAN] has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The DUTTONS are tremendous characters, and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this, and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.” Watch McGRAW talk about the project here.

HILL added, “This is the opportunity of a lifetime. The DUTTONS are a formidable family, and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like MARGARET DUTTON to life. I am humbled and honored to work with TAYLOR and his entire team.”

“It all starts with the writing, and TAYLOR SHERIDAN is a brilliant writer,” said ELLIOTT. “I think the Western genre speaks clearly to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature, and man against himself. It’s all there, in '1883,' and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

MTV ENTERTAINMENT GROUP Pres./CEO CHRIS McCARTHY stated, “‘Yellowstone’ is a massive hit show with tens of millions of fans. With ‘1883,” we are taking those fans back to the origin story and, in the process, turning the ‘Yellowstone’ world into a global hit franchise to fuel the growth of PARAMOUNT+. We are thrilled to have SAM, TIM and FAITH as the stars of TAYLOR SHERIDAN’s new series exclusively for PARAMOUNT+ around the world.”

