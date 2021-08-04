Paul Johnson (Photo: Facebook)

Noted CHICAGO House DJ PAUL JOHNSON passed away after being hospitalized in recent weeks battling COVID at 50.

KAYTRANADA and DEFECTED RECORDS head SIMON DUNMORE were among the dance music figures to offer their praise online.

“PAUL JOHNSON taught us how to bounce to the beat,” MIKE SERVITO tweeted. “A groove like no other, honestly … But the records, the music will remain timeless and uplifting. We will always have that CHICAGO groove.”

JOHNSON began DJing in the mid-’80s as a teenager, expanding into production in 1990, releasing records for labels such as PEACEFROG and MOODY RECORDINGS. His 1999 single “Get Get Down,” from his album "The Groove I Have," went #1 on stateside dance charts, and went on to become an international hit in GREECE, BELGIUM, FRANCE, the NETHERLANDS and the U.K.

One of JOHNSON's major kudos was being name-checked as an influence on DAFT PUNK's 1997 track, "Teachers."

