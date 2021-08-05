Q2 Financials

URBAN ONE, INC. today reported its results for the quarter ended JUNE 30, 2021.

Net revenue was approximately $107.6 million, an increase of 41.6% from the same period in 2020. Broadcast and digital operating income1 was approximately $49.6 million, an increase of 64.3% from the same period in 2020. The Company reported operating income of approximately $37.9 million for the three months ended JUNE 30, 2021, compared to approximately $20.4 million for the three months ended JUNE 30, 2020.

Net income was approximately $17.9 million or $0.36 per share (basic) compared to approximately $1.4 million or $0.03 per share (basic) for the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA2 was approximately $44.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to approximately $24.5 million for the same period in 2020.

CEO/Pres. ALFRED C. LIGGINS, III stated, "Overall we had an extremely strong second quarter; not only was Adjusted EBITDA up 82.4% year-over-year, but we also surpassed our Q2 2019 pre-pandemic Adjusted EBITDA. We are experiencing unprecedented advertiser interest in our audience across the entire Urban One platform. The radio advertising business saw a robust rebound from the worst impacts of the pandemic in Q2 2020, with segment revenues up by 73.0% and radio syndication revenues up 50.2%. We also benefitted from strong TV scatter markets, with TV advertising revenues up 21.3% in the quarter; furthermore, registered interest in our 2021-22 TV upfront sales presentations has also been extremely encouraging, which will help our fourth quarter revenue performance. Demand for our digital products remains high, with digital revenues up by 147.9% for the quarter and Adjusted EBITDA up by over $6.0 million; a significant help to our top and bottom-line growth. For Q3, our core radio business excluding political is currently pacing up by over 40%, and we are comfortable increasing our FY21 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to mid-$130 million, excluding casino chase costs. During the quarter we completed the second tranche of our Class A ATM share sale program, which yielded $21.2 million net of fees. This cash influx further strengthened our balance sheet, and we ended the quarter with $129.8 million of cash on hand, which is a healthy place to be ahead of the exciting new investment opportunity in the One Casino & Resort in RICHMOND, VIRGINIA."

