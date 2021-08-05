Veerasingham (Photo: AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS is promoting EVP/COO DAISY VEERASINGHAM to Pres/CEO, taking over the position at the beginning of 2022 from the retiring GARY PRUITT. The AP notes that VEERASINGHAM will be its first woman, person of color, and person from outside the U.S. to serve in its top job.

VEERASINGHAM, an attorney, joined the AP in 2004 in a sales position in LONDON and was promoted from Chief Revenue Officer to EVP/COO earlier this year. She and PRUITT are presently looking for a replacement for former Executive Editor SALLY BUZBEE, who recently left to join the WASHINGTON POST as Executive Editor.

« see more Net News