New Midday Show

A new midday show is joining the lineup at GUARANTY MEDIA Sports WNXX-KNXX (104.5 ESPN)/BATON ROUGE with the addition of HUNT PALMER and former LSU and NFL running back JEREMY HILL for noon-2p (CT). "HUNT AND HILL" is the replacement for CHARLES HANAGRIFF, who exited earlier this year to go into business related to the new college athletics "name/image/likeness" rules; MATT MUSSO and MARIO JEREZ, who have been filling in since HANAGRIFF's departure, are remaining on board hosting the 2-3p hour ("EARLY LINE," focusing on sports betting). In addition to the new midday show, PALMER and HILL will host the weekly LSU show "TIGER ZONE" during football season.

HILL said, "Being a local kid from BATON ROUGE listening to 104.5 with my dad on the way to school every day, this is an incredibly surreal opportunity for me. I’m so fortunate and excited to join a new family covering sports daily. It’s going to be one heck of a journey and I’m looking forward to everyone joining me.”

PALMER said, “I’m beyond grateful and excited to be joining the GUARANTY MEDIA family. I’ve enjoyed my relationship with ESPN BATON ROUGE dating back to 2011, but to be given the opportunity to co-host a daily show with JEREMY is such an honor. I cannot wait to dive in.”

VP/GM GORDY RUSH added, “We are really excited about the launch of HUNT AND HILL. HUNT has been a fixture on 104.5 ESPN since we started and brings a wealth of knowledge to the show. JEREMY has displayed an incredible passion for making a career in the industry and brings tremendous insight after a stellar college and professional career.”

