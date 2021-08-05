Rosenberg (Photo: WGN)

The late longtime WGN-A and WGN-TV/CHICAGO Sports Editor JACK ROSENBERG, who passed away last DECEMBER, is being honored by the city of CHICAGO with the renaming on AUGUST 18th of a corner near TRIBUNE TOWER as "JACK ROSENBERG Way."

ROBERTFEDER.COM reports that the City Council passed a resolution proposed by Alderman BRENDAN REILLY that renames the southeast corner of East Illinois St. and Cityfront Plaza Drive in ROSENBERG's honor, prompted by a campaign waged by WGN morning host BOB SIROTT. ROSENBERG joined WGN in 1954 and produced CHICAGO CUBS broadcasts and other sports broadcasts for 40 years.

