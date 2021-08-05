Kat Walburn

SARKES TARZIAN INC. AC WAJI (MAJIC 95.1)/FT. WAYNE, welcomes KATRINA (KAT) WALBURN as the new co-host on the ANDY IN THE MORNING SHOW, hosted by mainstay ANDY BECKMAN. She plugged in across from ANDY for the first time this morning, THURSDAY (8/5).

KAT scored the gig after a nearly year-long search. No stranger to the market, she arrived in town in 2006, where she worked in television for 3 years, was Promotions Director at Classic Hits WLDE (101.7 FM) and most recently was the Regional Marketing Manager at JEFFERSON POINTE SHOPPING CENTER.

