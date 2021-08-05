Coming To Dish & SLING TV

CIRCLE NETWORK is now available to DISH customers nationwide as part of the DISH’s “America’s Top 120” package offering. In addition, the Country music and lifestyle network will be available on live streaming service SLING TV in the coming weeks.

“We are pleased that CIRCLE has found a home on DISH and SLING TV, and that our regular viewers who have tuned into 'OPRY Live' each week are now able to access CIRCLE’s entire slate of original programming,” said CIRCLE NETWORK GM DREW REIFENBERGER. “This partnership with DISH and SLING TV unlocks a key distribution goal for CIRCLE that allows us to serve a passionate group of Country lifestyle fans.”

CIRCLE first appeared on DISH and SLING TV in MAY 2020 with CIRCLE’s series “OPRY Live,” which features a live performance each SATURDAY from the GRAND OLE OPRY’s iconic stage in NASHVILLE.

CIRCLE is a joint venture between OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, a subsidiary of RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, and GRAY TELEVISION. For more schedule and program details, visit circleallaccess.com.

