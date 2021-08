Fundraiser

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA raised almost $1.7 million in its 21st annual 95.5 WSB Care-a-Thon to benefit the AFLAC CANCER AND BLOOD DISORDERS CENTER of CHILDREN'S HEALTHCARE OF ATLANTA JULY 29-30.

Hosts SCOTT SLADE, CLARK HOWARD, ERICK ERICKSON, ERIC VON HAESSLER, MARK ARUM, BRIAN KILMEADE and others participated in the charity fundraiser.

