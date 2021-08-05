Charlie Watts (Facebook Photo)

TMZ has reported that ROLLING STONES drummer CHARLIE WATTS will miss the band's upcoming U.S. "No Filter" Tour dates because of a medical procedure for an unknown condition. WATTS, who turned 80 in JUNE, will be replaced by veteran musician STEVE JORDAN.

A statement on THE ROLLING STONES FACEBOOK page from a spokesman for WATTS said, "CHARLIE has had a procedure which was completely successful, but his doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation. With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks, it's very disappointing to say the least, but it's also fair to say no one saw this coming."

The rescheduled "No Filter" tour, which was postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic, begins on SEPTEMBER 26th in ST. LOUIS with additional dates in DALLAS, LOS ANGELES, ATLANTA, LAS VEGAS and several more cities. For more info visit rollingstones.com.

« see more Net News