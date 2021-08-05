New Podcast

RAMSEY NETWORK's latest podcast addition is a show exposing the tricks and questionable methods used in the financial industry. "THE FINE PRINT" is hosted by GEORGE KAMEL and will post bi-weekly, covering topics like Bitcoin, credit card rewards, and credit scores.

“For 30 years, I’ve heard the pain in people’s voices when they call into the radio show because of a money trap that’s left them in a world of hurt,” said DAVE RAMSEY. “What if we could prevent that pain by empowering people to avoid the trap in the first place? That’s what ‘THE FINE PRINT’ does. GEORGE educates listeners to recognize and steer clear of money minefields so they can be the heroes of their own stories.”

