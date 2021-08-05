More Local

DICKEY BROADCASTING COMPANY is expanding its local morning show on News-Talk WFOM-A- W292EV (XTRA 106.3)/ATLANTA to five days a week. The show is hosted by MARK ZINNO, TUG COWART, and SCOTT “RHINO” RHEINHOLD, all veterans of DICKEY’s sister Sports WCNN-A-W229AG (680 THE FAN) and the previous Sports format on WFOM.

Pres. DAVID DICKEY said, “The state of GEORGIA was the mecca of the national political scene in the 2020 election and since that election GEORGIA also has become home of some of the most engaging, entertaining, and important local political conversations in the country. By adding 12 additional hours of live and local content, we are allowing the listeners of ATLANTA to hear a local version of our political landscape. We are excited for MARK ZINNO, TUG COWART and SCOTT “RHINO” RHEINHOLD to entertain, engage, and inform throughout ATLANTA’s morning drive.”

