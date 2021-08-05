Kasen (Photo: Lara Schweller)

NASHVILLE-based BIG LOUD RECORDS has launched Rock/Alternative imprint BIG LOUD ROCK. The new imprint will be led by a team that includes newly-hired SVP/A&R A.J. KASEN. He joins BIG LOUD MANAGEMENT Pres. and Partner GREG THOMPSON (NET NEWS 1/14/21) and fellow SVP LLOYD AUR NORMAN at the helm..

KASEN most recently had been VP of BETTER NOISE MUSIC since 2017, joining the company as Dir. of A&R in 2015. Before that, he had been with LAVA RECORDS since 2011.

"We’re honored to have A.J. join the BIG LOUD family,” said THOMPSON. “It’s exciting to have someone with his pedigree to continue and grow our commitment in the Rock world. Having him team up with LLOYD will give us the best leadership we could imagine.”

BIG LOUD ROCK's first signed act is BLAME MY YOUTH. BIG LOUD Country artist HARDY released a cover of PUDDLE OF MUDD’s “Blurry” on BIG LOUD ROCK earlier this year.

The Country label's roster includes MORGAN WALLEN, JAKE OWEN, CHRIS LANE and HARDY, among others.

