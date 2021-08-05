Je T'Aime Media?

iHEARTMEDIA is partnering with French media company NRJ GROUP on a slate of French-language podcasts translated from iHEART English-language originals. Under the deal, NRJ will distribute translated versions of "STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW," “STUFF YOU MISSED IN HISTORY CLASS,” “BRAINSTUFF,” “UNOBSCURED WITH AARON MAHNKE,” “CABINET OF CURIOSITIES,” “RIVALS,” “PIKETON MASSACRE,” “MISSING IN ALASKA,” “MURDER IN OREGON,” “PAPER GHOSTS,” and others. The companies will also co-produce a slate of new originals with details to come, and NRJ will use TRITON DIGITAL's SSP Yield-Op and programmatic marketplace for ad sales and will distribute and sell ads for select iHEARTRADIO original English-language podcasts.

NRJ GROUP Pres./CEO CÉCILE CHAMBAUDRIE said, “NRJ GROUP is proud to work with the world’s leading podcast publisher, sharing the same mission : making high-quality entertainment podcasts available to the widest audience. This deal enables us to significantly enrich our offer to French listeners while clearly positioning NRJ GLOBAL as the top reference in FRANCE for the monetization of podcasts.”

“As podcast audiences continue to explode in the UNITED STATES, the medium is also going global, beginning to grow meaningful fanbases around the world,” said iHEARTMEDIA Digital Audio Group CEO CONAL BYRNE. “iHEARTMEDIA is in a unique position to partner with the best audio companies from each territory -- like NRJ in FRANCE -- offering them deep archives of existing hits for translation, co-production of new shows to better support the French podcast creator community, and ad technology from TRITON to build sustainable podcast revenue fast as part of the premiere worldwide audio marketplace.”

