CHICAGO radio veteran and RADIO HALL OF FAME member GARRY MEIER has launched a weekend show for CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk KABC-A/LOS ANGELES.

MEIER, known for his years paired with STEVE DAHL on WLS-A, WLUP-A, and WLUP-F/CHICAGO and with ROE CONN on WLS-A and as a solo host on WCKG and WGN-A/CHICAGO, is hosting SUNDAYs at 10p (PT).

