Clockwise (From Top Left): Huizinga, Giger, Kuipers, & Sleeking

Production company PURE JINGLES has made its core team co-owners of the company. Sales Dir. THOMAS GIGER, Managing Dir. MELVIN SLEEKING, Creative Dir. PELLE KUIPERS along with investor RONALD VAN KLOOSTER have taken a majority share of the company from founder DIEDERICK HUIZINGA. Look for HUIZINGA to remain with PURE JINGLES, but day-to-day operations will be handled by the new management team.

HUIZINGA commented, "Twenty years ago, I started with a dream: to create the most inventive imaging with the best creative talents for the coolest radio brands all over the world… while having the time of our lives."

HUIZINGA continued, "It works; we’re doing it, thanks to a great team! I’ll enjoy to keep building with THOMAS, MELVIN, PELLE and RONALD, seeing that sharing means multiplication. I am grateful."





